(WJW) — Hollywood’s mom and dad, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, are celebrating a special anniversary this year.

“35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything,” Wilson said on social media Sunday, along with a posted photo of the love birds smiling over an anniversary cake.

Some of their famous friends, including Jennifer Garner and Julianne Moore, offered congratulations to the pair, as did thousands of other hope-filled (and non-famous) humans across the world.

The two actors, who are both 66, first met on the set of the TV show “Bosom Buddies” and started out as friends before moving to something more serious (Hanks was married previously).

Over the years they’ve worked on various films with each other, including in acting and producing roles, and have two children together Chet and Truman Hanks.

Hanks converted to the Greek Orthodox church for Wilson, who is part Greek, and the two even became Greek citizens in 2020.

When asked how they make it work, as so many famous marriages do not last, Hanks told podcast host Phoebe Robinson in 2017, “We learned the secret of happiness with each other a long time ago and that’s always telling the truth.”

Actress Rita Wilson arrives at the Academy Awards with her date, Actor Tom Hanks, March 30, 1987. (AP Photo)



CORRECTS POSITION ON HANKS TO RIGHT – Tom Hanks, right, and Rita Wilson attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 10: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend ‘The Post’ European Premeire at Odeon Leicester Square on January 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

U.S actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson smile for photographers as they arrive for the BFI London Film Festival European Premiere of Captain Phillips, at a central London cinema, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

Take a look at the two through the years above: