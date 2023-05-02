**Related Video Above: What’s it like working with Tom Hanks? Cleveland’s own Peter Lawson Jones talks about his experience.**
(WJW) — Hollywood’s mom and dad, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, are celebrating a special anniversary this year.
“35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything,” Wilson said on social media Sunday, along with a posted photo of the love birds smiling over an anniversary cake.
Some of their famous friends, including Jennifer Garner and Julianne Moore, offered congratulations to the pair, as did thousands of other hope-filled (and non-famous) humans across the world.
The two actors, who are both 66, first met on the set of the TV show “Bosom Buddies” and started out as friends before moving to something more serious (Hanks was married previously).
Over the years they’ve worked on various films with each other, including in acting and producing roles, and have two children together Chet and Truman Hanks.
Hanks converted to the Greek Orthodox church for Wilson, who is part Greek, and the two even became Greek citizens in 2020.
When asked how they make it work, as so many famous marriages do not last, Hanks told podcast host Phoebe Robinson in 2017, “We learned the secret of happiness with each other a long time ago and that’s always telling the truth.”
Take a look at the two through the years above: