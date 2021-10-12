Love Halloween? This is a house you won’t want to miss

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – There is a house undergoing a major transformation for Halloween in Olmsted Falls.

Alan Perkins doesn’t just decorate his home.

He’s constructing a giant skeleton that appears to be coming out of it for spooky season.

Courtesy: Alan Perkins

Perkins says he’s been working on it for nearly a month so far.

He still has plenty of work ahead.

Perkins says he’s building a giant skull that will look like it is breaking out of the roof of his home.

He does big builds every couple of years.

The last big one was 4 years ago when he did a life-size LEGO Movie batmobile.

Alan says he’s been decorating his home for about 11 years.

The house is located on River Road. The house would be pretty hard to miss.