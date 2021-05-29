‘Love Boat’ captain Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series “The Love Boat,” salutes the crowd as he speaks at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorary star plaque ceremony for the cast and Princess Cruises, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

PALM DESERT, Calif. (WJW) — An actor known for his roles in the beloved shows “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died, TMZ reported.

Gavin MacLeod was 90 years old when he passed away early Saturday morning, family members confirmed to the outlet. He was reportedly at his home in Palm Desert, California, surrounded by family when he died, his nephew said, and had been sick recently.

TMZ said the death was reportedly not COVID-19 related.

MacLeod played head writer Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Captain Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat.”

The prolific actor appeared on a slew of TV shows throughout his decades-long career, including “Perry Mason,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “That ’70s Show,” among many others.