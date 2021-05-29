‘Love Boat’ captain Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

PALM DESERT, Calif. (WJW) — An actor known for his roles in the beloved shows “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died, TMZ reported.
Gavin MacLeod was 90 years old when he passed away early Saturday morning, family members confirmed to the outlet. He was reportedly at his home in Palm Desert, California, surrounded by family when he died, his nephew said, and had been sick recently.
TMZ said the death was reportedly not COVID-19 related.
MacLeod played head writer Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Captain Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat.”
The prolific actor appeared on a slew of TV shows throughout his decades-long career, including “Perry Mason,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “That ’70s Show,” among many others.