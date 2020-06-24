LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has officially fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force.
Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation.
Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Ohio teen’s ‘magical’ chalk art brings smiles to kids, adults
- MLB players to report to training on July 1, games starting later in the month
- Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
- COVID-19 relief events giving free PPE kits to Clevelanders this weekend
- South Dakota governor says Mount Rushmore not coming down on her watch