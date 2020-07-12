*Watch our report above on the BBB’s warning of text message scams.*
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Louisville City Schools took to Facebook to warn residents about someone impersonating district officials.
According to the post, that person has been going door-to-door to conduct a survey.
“The district DOES NOT conduct door-to-door surveys. All parent information/ surveys will be communicated via email, text, district website and/or phone.”
Anyone who is concerned is urged to contact local law enforcement.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Comfortable temperatures will hang around for next few days with relatively low humidity
- Louisville City Schools warns residents about someone impersonating school official
- Police: 29-year-old man dead after stabbing in Geneva-on-the-Lake, suspect still on the run
- Judge postpones execution of inmate who was set to be first federal prisoner put to death in 17 years
- Port Clinton man dies from COVID-19 three days after diagnosis, friend now warning others