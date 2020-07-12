Louisville City Schools warns residents about someone impersonating school official

*Watch our report above on the BBB’s warning of text message scams.*

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Louisville City Schools took to Facebook to warn residents about someone impersonating district officials.

According to the post, that person has been going door-to-door to conduct a survey.

“The district DOES NOT conduct door-to-door surveys. All parent information/ surveys will be communicated via email, text, district website and/or phone.”

Anyone who is concerned is urged to contact local law enforcement.

