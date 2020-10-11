Louisiana governor announces 1 death from Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana officials have announced a death from Hurricane Delta.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday an 86-year-old man from St. Martin Parish died in a fire that started after he refueled a power generator in a shed. The governor said it didn’t appear that the man had let the generator cool down before refueling it.

Related Content Ohio first responders in Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Delta

Earlier Sunday, officials in Florida said a 19-year-old tourist from Illinois drowned after being caught in a rip current unleashed by the remnants of Delta in the Gulf Coast.

Delta made landfall Friday evening in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane and then began weakening quickly over land. It came weeks after Hurricane Laura battered the same region.

Laura claimed 32 lives, though only seven of the deaths came the day that the hurricane struck. Many others were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: