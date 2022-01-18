Louie Anderson in hospital for cancer treatment

Actor Louie Anderson attends the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(WJW)– Actor and comedian Louie Anderson is being treated for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at a Las Vegas hospital, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old former “Family Feud” host is “resting comfortably,” his publicist Glenn Schwartz told ABC News. TMZ reported he was diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

Anderson lives in Las Vegas, where he had a long-running stand-up show called “Louie: Larger Than Life.” He made guest appearances on TV shows throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and even had his own animated show, “Life with Louie.”

He starred on the FX show “Baskets” from 2016 to 2019, which earned him three Emmy nominations. Most recently, Anderson appeared on the TBS sitcom “Search Party.”