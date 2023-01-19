LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Loudonville man has been charged after being accused of sexually abusing two underage girls.

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Tunnell announced that a nine-count indictment has been issued against Robert Haudenschild, 35, after an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a 13 and 15-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Ashland County prosecuting attorney’s office.

The charges against Haudenschild include endangering children, corrupting another with drugs, rape, disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, sexual battery, importuning and gross sexual imposition, the release said.

The indictment says the crime happened over a period of months and as part of a course of conduct in various Ohio counties, West Virginia and Kentucky, the release said.

“The State alleges that the victims, the 15-year-old in particular, were subjected to multiple instances of abuse, over a period of time,” Tunnell said. “The Defendant is further alleged to have traveled with his victims while continuing to abuse them.”

Haudenschild pled not guilty. He is scheduled for trial in the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas on March 21, the release said.