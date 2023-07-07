(The above video is a recent story about Parma’s efforts to relieve recurring flooding)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Depending on where you live in Northeast Ohio you might’ve been stirred from your sleep by the sound of a pounding downpour overnight.

“I rarely wake up from rain that sounds that loud,” said Rocky River resident Ernie Manuel. “That was brief but noisy,” he added.

(Isolated but heavy rainfall hit some areas hard early Friday morning)

“I can usually sleep through most anything, but loud heavy rain around 3 a.m. against the roof did get my attention,” said Cleveland resident Mike Wrobel.

The torrential rain was hard enough to be loud, but it didn’t last long said FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol.

Sabol said the fast moving storm dumped about one inch of rain in only about 20 minutes in isolated areas near the lakeshore, and nearly two inches of rain west of Mansfield.

(Brief, heavy rain early Friday in Rocky River cancels some baseball games. Photo courtesy of Olivia Kiska)

“It sounded like a power washer against the house windows,” said resident Lisa Wrobel.

Sabol said the next round of showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday evening.