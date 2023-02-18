WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency crews are investigating the scene where what people across the Valley are reporting as a “loud boom” occurred Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Lordstown and Warren fire departments are on the scene of the Cleveland-Cliffs ArcelorMittal coke plant on Main Avenue in Warren Township. Warren Township fire department is asking that people avoid the area.

Workers at the plant are in the process of putting the boiler that exploded back together.

Though there are no active flames, fire crews are on standby as a precaution.

No one has been hurt, and no hazardous materials are involved, according to a spokesperson from the Warren Township department. All employees have been accounted for.

People from Austintown, Warren, Niles, Boardman and as far away as Western Pennsylvania have reported what sounded like an explosion that shook their homes shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

