(WJW) – Ohio Lottery scratch-offs can be a fun addition to a Christmas stocking, but the state lottery commission is urging people to remember that they aren’t for kids.

“Lottery games are fun, and we want to make sure our players balance the fun and play responsibly year-round. That includes making sure lottery games aren’t gifted to children in the holiday season or any time,” said Michelle Gillcrist, Ohio Lottery Executive Director.

The Ohio Lottery issued a press release, to remind adults and retailers that lottery tickets are for adults aged 18 and up only. “Not suitable gifts for minors,” the press release states.



According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, research by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) shows that early childhood gambling experiences, including those with lottery products, can be a risk factor for gambling problems later in life.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.