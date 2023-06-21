(WJW) – There is a scratch-off ticket winning streak taking place in Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Lottery announced on Tuesday that five out of six recent winners call Northeast Ohio home and purchased their tickets locally.

According to lottery officials, Ronald Cannon, of Barberton, picked up a $20,000 win on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off ‘Precious Diamonds.’ The winning ticket was purchased at Beer & Tobacco World at 143 N. Wooster Road in Barberton.

In Lorain, Eva Rodriguez is also celebrating a $20,000 win. According to lottery officials, her winning scratch-off ticket came from Tower Shell at 1150 Tower Blvd.

Jeffrey Hartsel, of North Ridgeville, won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off ‘Billion.’ His winning ticket was picked up at Elyria Sunoco, located at 42163 North Ridge Road in Elyria.

In Canton, there is an even bigger winner. According to a lottery press release, Janet Lindsey won $100,000 on the scratch-off ticket ‘$500,000 Ultimate Cash.’ Her winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle at 608 Raff Road SW in Canton.

Finally, the biggest local prize was claimed by a Trust Fund. The ‘$250,000 a year for Life’ prize was sold at EZ Go Foodmart, located at 5068 North Ridge Road in Perry, according to lottery officials. The Petey Monopoly Trust chose the cash option prize of $2,500,000. After mandatory taxes, the trust will receive $1.8 million.