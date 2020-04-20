Lost wedding ring found three years later thanks to social media and pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic turned out to be a stroke of good fortune for a New York man who lost his wedding ring three years ago.

The man and his wife were dining at Coconuts restaurant in Fort Lauderdale when the ring slipped off his finger and through the restaurant’s wooden floorboards, seemingly lost forever to the tide.

The restaurant manager decided to replace the patio deck recently since the eatery is only doing take-out during the pandemic.

As the work was being done, Ryan Krivoy found a gold coin, $100 bills — and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.” The restaurant posted the image of the ring online — and after being shared about 5,000 times, the man’s wife called to reclaim the ring.

The Sun Sentinel newspaper reports she texted photos of the couple at the eatery and the ring was returned.

Meanwhile the money, including the value of the gold coin, was split among restaurant workers.