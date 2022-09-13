OKLAHOMA CITY (WJW) — Police recently helped reunite a precious pet wolf with its owner Tuesday.

The wolf, which is 15% Alaskan Malamute, was reportedly seen wandering around an Oklahoma City daycare when police were called in to investigate.

But as Oklahoma City Police said in a tweet, the big bad wolf actually ended up being “a cuddly puppy.”

Turned out a nearby police department had received a report of a missing animal matching that exact description.

Later reflecting on the day’s job, the department said they were “just responding to a bunch of folks crying wolf and getting the pup safely home.”

Cleveland had a recent lost wolf of its own, when one such creature escaped (for a short time) from its enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.