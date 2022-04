MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two lost goats have reportedly been spotted wandering around Milan Township, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now authorities are looking for the owner of the adorable animals.

The pair of goats were found on the 4000 block of SR113 East Saturday and anyone who may have information about the two and/or their owner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-625-7951.