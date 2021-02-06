Lost dog reunited with owner after surviving alone in woods for two months

Photo courtesy Kaitlyn Kolinsky

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WJW) — Kaitlyn Kolinsky’s golden retriever Sandy returned home recently after being lost for two months in Pennsylvania.

“She is my miracle,” Kolinsky told FOX 8. “Without social media and all the help to find her, I would have lost hope, but I kept my faith and she came back and that makes my heart so happy and so full.”

The day after Thanksgiving, Kolinsky had taken her two dogs to a dog park, when Sandy, having been startled by the sounds of a nearby skate park, took off, leash and all, into some woods.

Kolinsky says she looked for the dog all night, and then put up missing fliers and passed out information all around the Poconos area. For two months, Kolinsky and her family continued the search.

Last week, a man who works overnight near the park heard a noise coming from the woods, Kolinsky says. When he went to check it out he found Sandy stuck in some fallen trees. He reached out to Kolinsky’s family, having heard they were missing a dog.

When found, Sandy had lost a lot of weight and didn’t have much energy, but is gaining it all back, Kolinsky says.

“The vet says she is healthy and doing great and that he is amazed she survived two months in the woods with nothing and no one,” Kolinsky says.