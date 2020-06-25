Lordstown Motors electric pickup will be revealed during visit with Vice President Mike Pence

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – A day after hosting Gov. Mike Dewine, Lordstown Motors is getting ready for a visit from Vice President Mike Pence to debut its electric pickup truck.

The new Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck will be unveiled Thursday afternoon.















Lordstown Motors Corp.

It’s the first vehicle that will be made at the plant under Lordstown Motors.

An interactive Tech page on the Lordstown Motors website has been launched. Walk through the technology that will power the Lordstown Endurance. Join the revolution, place your pre-order, and #RideWithLordstown today. https://t.co/pb8YheJHi3 pic.twitter.com/BxZLmpJk9Z — Lordstown Motors (@LordstownMotors) June 12, 2020

GM sold the facility and relocated workers after the last Chevy Cruz rolled off the line in March 2019.

Lordstown Motors currently has 70 employees and 100 contractors, according to CEO Steve Burns.

Burns says he eventually expects to employ 5,000 people at the plant who will focus solely on the manufacture of electric vehicles.

The company says the first trucks will be ready in 2021.

Today, @FranDeWine, @LtGovHusted, and I visited @LordstownMotors to get a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck that will be officially unveiled tomorrow. The progress at this new facility is absolutely amazing! pic.twitter.com/nr4TgK8qQj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 24, 2020

“I think when you see the pickup truck tomorrow, you’re going to be very, very excited about it,” Gov. DeWine said during his visit. “This is, I think, a really important day for the Mahoning Valley and the state of Ohio.

Air Force Two will be wheels down in Youngstown around 11:15 a.m.

The Lordstown event is scheduled to begin around noon.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be giving a speech.

FOX 8 will be there for the visit and unveiling. You can watch coverage on FOX8.com.

Click here for more information on Lordstown Motors