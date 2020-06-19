‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘Alien’ actor Ian Holm passes away

(WJW) — The actor who played Bilbo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” has passed away.

Ian Holm, 88, died due to issues related to Parkinson’s disease, Fox News reports.

His agent said in a statement to Fox News:

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related. He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Variety reports that Holm also appeared in “Chariots of Fire” and “Alien” and was a classically trained Shakespearean actor.

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981. pic.twitter.com/x3OduDwoJe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 19, 2020

