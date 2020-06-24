Breaking News
Lorain to raise LGBTQ flag over city hall

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Lorain will raise the LGBTQ flag at city hall on Wednesday.

This comes a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal to fire someone from their job for being gay or transgender in what was called a landmark victory for LGBTQ people.

June is Pride Month, honoring the Stonewall riots in New York City in 1969. The uprising is considered a tipping point for the liberation movement in the United States.

Pride events across the county were canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

