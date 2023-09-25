ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti said he does not plan to run for re-election.

Stammitti plans to finish his sixth term, which expires on Jan. 5, 2025, he wrote in a letter Monday. He was first elected in 2000.

He said he made the decision after conferring with his wife and family.

“I also want everyone to know that I will continue to do my job to its fullest that I was elected to by the people of this great county, no matter what, until I leave office,” he wrote.

Stammitti thanked his family, friends and supporters, including his wife Mary Jo, as well as coworkers and predecessors, including the former 16-year county sheriff Martin Mahony, who was Stammitti’s partner while working as a narcotics officer for Lorain Police Department.

“I have over 50 years in law enforcement, over 37 years at the sheriff’s office and over 23 years as sheriff of this great county,” Stammitti wrote. “I am the longest serving sheriff from Lorain County and am proud of the fact that I am the only sheriff that has obtained the status of serving as president of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association. These are honors I will always cherish.”

Stammitti said the decision has “absolutely nothing to do” with his “recent differences” with two sitting Lorain County commissioners with whom has been sparring publicly over budgeting for his department, according to reports.