Lorain police search for driver after hit-skip crash kills unborn child, injures three

LORAIN (WJW)– The Lorain Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a woman’s unborn child.

It happened Friday at about 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue.

Lorain police said a silver Cadillac SUV was speeding and failed to stop at the stop sign. That’s when it collided with a Kia Forte. The Cadillac went off the road, overturned and came to a rest on its roof, before its driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

“Whoever is responsible for causing this deadly crash should spare this family anymore trauma and turn yourself in. We have your DNA, we have your cell phones. It’s only a matter of time until you’re identified and brought to justice. Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” said traffic commissioner Kyle Gelenius, in a news release on Monday.

(Photo courtesy: Lorain police)

(Photo courtesy: Lorain police)

The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old Lorain woman, was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. She remains in serious condition, but her unborn child did not survive, according to the police department.

The woman’s two children, ages 10 and 5, were also seriously injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau at 440-204-2115 or Kyle_Gelenius@cityoflorain.org

