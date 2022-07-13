LORAIN Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain City School District is looking into student allegations that middle school teachers encouraged students to fight back in May.

The alleged incident happened during the school day on May 9 at Southview Middle School.

The district is investigating video from student cell phones and hallway security cameras. The district says the videos appear to show staff members encouraging two students to fight and then mocking them in front of other students.

“Lorain City Schools is entrusted to provide safe, caring environments for our students, staff and all who enter our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham in a statement. “Although we’re still engaged in due process, I really struggle with what I’ve seen in these videos, and I want to make it clear that anyone who violates our promise to take care of the children of Lorain is unwelcome here in our district.”

The district says any discipline that comes from the investigation will follow school board policy.