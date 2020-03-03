Lorain residents file lawsuit over ‘outrageous’ water and sewer rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)-- Residents who are fed up with soaring water and sewer rates, and seeing their neighbors service turned off filed a lawsuit at the Lorain County Court Common Pleas Court Monday.

Attorney Gerald Phillps, a CPA and tax attorney representing the citizens, said a forensic audit showed the city of Lorain has overcharged $41 million over the years. The lawsuit is seeking a $41 million refund.

While in 2018 alone, approximately 6,000 people had their service turned off because they were unable to pay their bills.

“I can’t believe this has existed for 19 years. I’m just shocked,” Phillips, said. “People are on walkers, people are on fixed incomes. How can you turn off their water for people who have overpaid $41 million?!”

A mobile home community in Amherst has been hit particularly hard, said Tia Hilton.

“We’re getting $1,100 water and sewer bills, which is outrageous," Hilton said.

Phillips said the bills are so high, in part, because residents are being charged an excess number of fees, including EPA fees.

“I mean they’re charging the serve fee, they’re charging a sewer and water regulatory capital compliance charge, and they’re charging tapping fees,” Phillips said.

Upset residents packed Lorain City Hall Monday night for the city council meeting, demanding action.

At a minimum, they want a moratorium on all shut offs, service restored to those already shut off and to have the rates fixed.