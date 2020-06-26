Lorain Police throw parade, gift toy car to 5-year-old super fan

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain Police decided to have a parade on Friday, to salute a young boy, who never hesitates to show support for safety forces in his hometown.

Five-year-old Braylon Bellisario waved as Lorain police cruisers pulled up to his home on Oberlin Avenue with their sirens blaring.

Braylon’s father, Michael Barnette, told Fox 8, “every time he sees a police or a fire truck, ambulance, he’ll get out, he’ll wave at him and they’ll wave back.”

Braylon’s parents say he is determined to become a police officer.

“They protect us and he likes that and that’s what he wants to do,” said his mother, Valerie Bellisario.

Braylon’s family says he was devastated earlier this month, when strong winds took down a large tree branch, which fell on top of Braylon’s favorite toy, a motorized police car, and destroyed it.

“He cried and he was like ‘my police car,’ because we had just bought that for him about two years ago, we’ve been looking for one and we knew that’s what he wanted,” said his mother.

When Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann heard about what happened to Braylon’s toy car, he and Detective Sgt. Buddy Sivert decided to do something about it.

“He was devastated when his car got crushed by the tree, so we felt that we should do the right thing and try to make him whole again, and show him that we noticed him and thank him for noticing us,” said Chief McCann.

The Lorain Fraternal Order of Police donated $400 to buy a new electric police car, and the chief made sure it was outfitted with the same decals as Lorain police cruisers.

“We brought it up to our members of the police department, everybody wanted to donate,” said Sgt. Sivert.

As a surprise, police delivered the new car to Braylon on Friday morning. The 5-year-old smiled and hugged Chief McCann and the other officers. His family was deeply moved by the act of kindness.

“To make my son so happy is just amazing, I’m very grateful for them,” Valerie said.

“Oh, I love it, I love it, it was real nice,” said Michael Barnette.

As he watched Braylon drive his new police car, Chief McCann told Fox 8 how much he values Braylon’s support, as Lorain Police continue their efforts to connect with the community they serve.

“We still have the problems that the country is having right now and we want our people, the citizens, to know that we’re different and we’re here for them and we want them to be here for us when we need them the most,” said Chief McCann.

Before the chief went back to work, Braylon gave him another hug, and said “thank you.”

Related Content Lorain police chief kneels with protesters during march Video