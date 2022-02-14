Lorain police seize illegal rifle during traffic stop

Lorain police seized an illegally-possessed rifle during a traffic (Credit: Lorain police via their Facebook page)

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police seized an illegal rifle during a traffic stop last week.

Officers say they pulled over the car across the street from another scene where detectives were investigating a shooting, according to a Lorain Police Department Facebook post.



The department commended the officers saying they put themselves in harm’s way in an attempt to remove illegal firearms from the streets.

“Officers located an illegally possessed rifle and were able to keep this weapon off the streets and from possibly injuring or killing someone,” the post says. “Great work guys.”