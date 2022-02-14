Lorain police seize illegal rifle during traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lorain police seized an illegally-possessed rifle during a traffic (Credit: Lorain police via their Facebook page)

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police seized an illegal rifle during a traffic stop last week.

Officers say they pulled over the car across the street from another scene where detectives were investigating a shooting, according to a Lorain Police Department Facebook post.

Lorain police seized an illegally-possessed rifle during a traffic stop (Credit: Lorain police via their Facebook page)

The department commended the officers saying they put themselves in harm’s way in an attempt to remove illegal firearms from the streets.

“Officers located an illegally possessed rifle and were able to keep this weapon off the streets and from possibly injuring or killing someone,” the post says. “Great work guys.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral