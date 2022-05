LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are now asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing teen.

Jaitajah Folmar was reportedly last seen leaving her Lorain residence on Jan. 9. The 17-year-old has not returned home since, however, police believe she may be in the city of Cleveland.

Anyone with information about Folmar is asked to reach out to Lorain police at 440-204-2195.