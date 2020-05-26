1  of  3
Lorain police search for suspect in double shooting

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Marquis Harden

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Lorain are looking for Marquis Harden, 26.

Police say he is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 2 a.m. Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of E. 37th St.

A woman had been shot. A male in the residence had been shot multiple times.

Police say Harden is the woman’s ex-boyfriend and they believe that to be a motive in the investigation.

The woman was released from the hospital. The other victim is in critical condition.

Police say Harden is armed and dangerous.

If you can help, call police at (440)204-2105.

