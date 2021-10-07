Lorain police search for suspect after stolen gun, fentanyl found

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain Police Department is searching for a man wanted on drug charges.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment of Canaan Sullivan on E Street in Lorain on Oct. 1. Police said the 23-year-old, who was not home at the time, is the subject of a narcotics investigation.

During the search, police found two loaded guns, more than 200 grams of marijuana, 417 pills of suspected pressed fentanyl, 7 grams of methamphetamine and 135 grams of suspected power fentanyl, according to the department. The revolver was reported stolen.

(Photo courtesy: Lorain police)

Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts should call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

The department said information from concerned residents of the neighborhood prompted the investigation.