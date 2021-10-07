Lorain police search for suspect after stolen gun, fentanyl found

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain Police Department is searching for a man wanted on drug charges.
Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment of Canaan Sullivan on E Street in Lorain on Oct. 1. Police said the 23-year-old, who was not home at the time, is the subject of a narcotics investigation.
During the search, police found two loaded guns, more than 200 grams of marijuana, 417 pills of suspected pressed fentanyl, 7 grams of methamphetamine and 135 grams of suspected power fentanyl, according to the department. The revolver was reported stolen.
Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts should call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.
The department said information from concerned residents of the neighborhood prompted the investigation.