Lorain police say officers were attacked while trying to break up large crowd

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department says its officers were attacked by a large group of people Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to West 13th St. and Brownell Ave.

They say officers were confronted by 150 individuals, some of whom were yelling threats and racial slurs.

Police say when officers tried to arrest people in the group who tried to charge at officers, the crowd interfered so the suspects could get away.

According to police, one person jumped on an officer’s back while he tried to make an arrest.

Police called for backup from Vermilion, Elyria, Sheffield, and Amherst, as well as the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say several individuals were arrested.

They have not been identified.

