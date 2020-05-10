Lorain police say man stabbed to death during ‘domestic situation’ on Mother’s Day

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Mother’s Day.

According to the department, officers responded to the 4600 block of Timberview Drive around 1:00 a.m. for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a man bleeding heavily in the driveway.

During questioning at the scene, a woman and a juvenile male told officers the stabbing resulted from a domestic situation.

The man, who has been identified as Luis Martinez-Sanchez, was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Jeremy Gray at 440-204-2105.

