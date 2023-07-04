[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.]

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — An angry mob descended on a Lorain police patrolman after he shot a resident’s loose dog to death on Sunday afternoon, claiming he feared for his safety.

The owner of the dog, a yellow Labrador retriever named Dixie, told FOX 8 News, however, that the dog was “harmless” and that the patrolman continued firing even as the dog retreated.

The Lorain Police Department’s professional standards office is now investigating the use of force, along with outside expert consultants, officials said.

It happened at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, in the 700 block of Oberlin Avenue, near West 8th Street, according to a Lorain Police Department report released Tuesday.

A Lorain officer patrolling the area saw five large, yellow dogs running loose through several residents’ yards and on the sidewalk, and none of them were leashed, he wrote in his report.

The patrolman saw two women and a man trying to catch the dogs by their tails, but they were unsuccessful. One of the women had a cut on her forearm. Several other civilians were in the area watching, he wrote.

“When he got out of his car and had his hand on his holster, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Dixie’s owner, Tammie Kerns, told FOX 8 News.

As that woman held one of the dogs by its tail — as it thrashed — the dog appeared to snap at her and another dog running past it. The running dog, appearing unfazed, then “charged” at the patrolman, he wrote.

“Due to the totality of the circumstances, I feared for my immediate safety. As the dog charged me, I drew my service pistol. At this point the dog was no more than a few feet away from me,” the patrolman wrote. “I then discharged my service pistol several times at the dog to stop the threat. The dog then ran toward the front of my cruiser, and passed due to its injuries.”

Dixie (Courtesy of Tammie Kerns)

Kerns, however, claims that the patrolman continued firing, even as Dixie was “crawling across the street onto the curb.”

“I really don’t know. He is saying he feared for his life, but how is he fearing for his life when the dog is going in the opposite direction?” Kerns said, later adding, “He could have hurt an innocent child; an innocent bystander on the street. All he cared about was himself.”

After the shooting, nearly a dozen people ran toward the patrolman and circled him, hurling insults and profanity, he wrote. The patrolman called a Lorain police sergeant to the scene.

That sergeant ordered the patrolman to return to the police station, “to remove him from a volatile situation, as he was being targeted by the citizens on-scene,” he wrote.

The owners of the dog refused to cooperate with police and did not give their names or address, the sergeant reported. A woman claiming to be the daughter of the owners said the dog broke free of her grip before it ran toward the patrolman and was shot.

Another witness, who at the time was in her vehicle at the intersection of West 8th Street and Oberlin Avenue, told police she saw the patrolman shoot the dog from about 25 feet away.

Lorain Police Department is still reviewing the facts of the case, according to a Tuesday news release from Lorain police Capt. Michael Failing, who is the acting police chief.

“The department’s priority is to conduct a thorough investigation while ensuring due process for all parties involved,” reads the release. “The Lorain Police Department will release the investigative report once the investigation is complete, as we have done with past investigations. We have been and remain transparent to the public we serve.”

The dog’s owners intend to have their pet cremated, they told the sergeant.