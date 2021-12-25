Lorain police rescue momma dog, six pups from alley on Christmas morning

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — There was room in the inn, er… shelter, for a momma dog and her 6 pups on Christmas morning after two Lorain police officers rescued the furry family from an alley.

“If ever there was a call that reflected the Christmas spirit, it is this one,” according to the Lorain Police Department who posted the rescue on Facebook.

Officers Pultrone and Bonkoski became aware of the dogs spending the holiday in an alley off of Broadway, so they enlisted the help of their old friend and LPD retiree, “Doc” Rick Broz.

The Friendship Animal Protective League brought them in, gave them a meal and a dry place to stay.

The LPD says, “Thanks to all who helped and came out on Christmas morning to take care of this furry family. Merry Christmas to all.”