Lorain police offering $5,000 reward in double homicide investigation

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information that assists in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred in February.

Police say they were called to a residence on February 13 where they found Abril Mills, 28, and Jerhonda Edwards, 29, dead with both having suffered multiple gunshot injuries.

During an investigation, police say they learned the double homicide was related to a theft reported on February 3, where Tyra Parker, a driver for an ATM money delivery company, reported that over $200,000 had been stolen from her delivery vehicle while on her route in Lorain.

Tyra Parker, Courtesy: Lorain County CSI

During parallel investigations of both crimes, police say they discovered that the homicides were directly linked to this theft. Tyra Parker was arrested on February 18 on charges of felony theft, falsifying a police report, and obstructing justice, according to police.

No one has been charged or arrested in the homicides. Police say both investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kurt Graupmann at 440-204-2105 or Lorain Police at 440-204-2100.