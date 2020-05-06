Lorain police: Man charged after hitting pedestrian while trying to escape crash scene

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating after they say a man seriously injured a pedestrian while trying to flee from a crash scene.

According to the department, officers responded to 1948 Long Avenue on May 5 for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they learned the driver responsible had been involved in another accident in the area and then tried to escape.

As he was getting away, the Ford Explorer he was operating struck a woman who was getting into her minivan. She was pinned between the vehicles.

Police said the driver then kept going and finally came to a stop near the intersection of Long Avenue and W. 18th Street. He was immediately taken into custody. Three other people were in the SUV with him.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Ja-Quon Moon of Lorain. He did not have a driver’s license and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The pedestrian, Cholena Ammons, 41, severed one of her legs and was found lying in the roadway. Police said good Samaritan Desmond Nicholson rushed over and placed a makeshift tourniquet on her leg. Officer Brent Payne also helped and added more tourniquets to prevent her from bleeding out.

Ammons was taken to MercyHealth and then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. She is still listed in critical condition at this time.

“Demond Nicholson and Officer Brent Payne should be commended by all Citizens of Lorain for their remarkable quick actions and life saving efforts in this incident. Thanks to their laudable actions Ammons is still with us today,” said Traffic Commissioner Kyle Gelenius.

Moon is currently behind bars and facing a variety of charges, including aggravated vehicular assault, operating vehicle intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The photos below were provided by Lorain Police Department.