Lorain police looking for missing 11-year-old boy with autism

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Aiden Jenkins was last seen riding a chrome mountain bike at around 6:30 tonight in the area of Kansas Ave. and Erie Ave.

He was wearing black Champion sweatpants. Aiden is 5’2,” and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lorain police say Aiden has autism and it’s not known how he will respond if he’s approached by a stranger.

You’re asked to please call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 if you have any information.

