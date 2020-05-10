Lorain police issue fentanyl warning after several residents overdose over weekend

**Watch our previous report in the video above for more on how a local opioid treatment center changed one man’s life**

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning about fentanyl after they responded to several overdoses Saturday.

According to police, numerous people overdose after ingesting what they believed to be cocaine. Officials say the substance is now suspected to have been fentanyl.

Police say the following are symptoms of an opioid overdose:

Loss of consciousness

Unresponsive to outside stimulus

Awake, but unable to talk

Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped

For lighter-skinned people, the skin tone turns bluish-purple, for darker skinned people, it turns grayish or ashen.

Choking sounds, or a snore-like gurgling noise

Vomiting

Body is very limp

Face is very pale or clammy

Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black

Pulse (heartbeat) is slow, erratic, or not there at all

If a family, friend or loved one starts exhibiting the aforementioned symptoms you could contact 911 immediately.

There were 67,367 drug overdose deaths reported in the US in 2018, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. That’s 4.1% fewer deaths than in 2017.

In Ohio, drug overdose deaths involving opioids dropped from 4,293 in 2017 (a rate of 39.2) to 3,237 in 2018 (a rate of 29.6).

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are encouraged to get help. There several types of addiction treatment and recovery options.

You can contact your local Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board, call the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services at 1-877-275-6364 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or text their 24/7 crisis line. To utilize the crisis line, text the keyword “4hope” to 741 741 to be connected to a trained Crisis Counselor within 5 minutes.

Click here to find addiction treatment services in your area.