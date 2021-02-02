Lorain police investigating murder of woman who was reported missing

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police say they are investigating the murder of a woman who was reported missing in January.

On Jan. 18, 2021, police took a missing persons report for Michelle Opaliski. Police said, “due to the suspicious circumstances” surrounding her disappearance, her case was posted on the Lorain County CSI page as a missing adult, along with a description of her vehicle.

Police said an initial investigation began with a tip from the public on Jan. 18 that Michelle’s vehicle was parked on Shawnee Dr. in Lorain. According to a press release from Lorain police, detectives observed the vehicle and noticed “what appeared to be a large amount of blood.”

A person of interest was established at that time, police said.

Then, on Jan. 22, Lorain police said detectives found Michelle’s body near an access gate for a church on Pearl Ave. “Michelle’s injuries along with her location was not consistent with a natural death,” police said in the release.

After further investigation, police identified Robert Cruz, 54, as a suspect in Michelle’s death. He’s in custody and has been charged with murder.

Robert Cruz (photo from Lorain County Jail)

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Angello at 440-204-2105.