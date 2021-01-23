Lorain police investigating fatal high-speed car crash

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating a car crash that reportedly killed a 33-year-old man.

Called to the 21st Street Underpass on State Route 611 around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, police said the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette was determined dead at the scene of the crash.

After some investigation, police said they believe the driver was speeding and failed to go around a curve near the intersection of Elyria Avenue. The car then went off the road, hit a guard rail and then went into a wall of an underpass. The driver was then flung from the vehicle and landed in the road.

The driver reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license. Police said that they do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Any person who may have seen the crash take place is asked to reach out to the police department at 440-204-2115.