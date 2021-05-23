Lorain police investigating after man shot, killed outside bar

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside of a local bar.

According to police, officers responded to Club Our Space, located at 201 E. 29th Street, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man had been shot right in front of the establishment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that security officials were escorting a woman out of the bar when a man brandished a firearm in their direction.

Police say security told the man several times to put down his weapon. He reportedly refused and, instead, pointed the gun directly at officials.

Security then fired at the man, striking him, Lorain police report.

Officials attempted life-saving measures while waiting for emergency responders. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could be pertinent to the case is encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 and speak with Detective Sergeant Tabitha Angello or Detective John Dougherty.