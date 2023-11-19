LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating after finding four dead bodies inside a home Sunday morning.

Police were first called to a residence on East 9th Street around 10 a.m. for complaints dogs were out in the area.

Exploring the property, investigators found one of the doors was not secure and went inside, finding four people dead, including two young kids and two adults, police reported.

Police are not identifying the people at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.