Lorain police chief kneels with protesters during march

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Taking to the streets of Lorain on Sunday, protesters marched in response to the death of George Floyd. And Canton police were seen marching right alongside them.

Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann not only walked with people, and listened to people, he also knelt down on one knee with them (as seen below).

Photo courtesy Lorain police

Photo courtesy Chief McCann

Over the weekend, hundreds of protests were held across the country, standing up against police brutality and also remembering Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. A medical examiner recently classified Floyd’s death as a homicide.

In Ohio, many protests took a destructive turn (including in Cleveland), and dozens of arrests were made.

However, the entire Lorain protest remained peaceful and no damage was reported. Only one arrest was reported, but that was someone who police said was off of their medication.

In a letter posted to Facebook Sunday, McCann spoke of uniting his community:

