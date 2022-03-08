Lorain police bodycam shows ‘unmatched’ K9 track, find criminal

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Bodycam from Lorain police shows a K9 officer track and find a wanted criminal attempting to hide from police.

Earlier this week, Lorain police Sergeant Ball and K9 Titan were called to the scene where a felony warrant suspect fled when officers attempted to arrest him, according to a Lorain police Facebook post.

“The ability of our K9s to utilize their sense of smell to track criminals is unmatched and is a valuable asset to our officers on the streets,” the post said. It went on to say, “K9 Titan quickly found the wanted party hiding in a location that would have been largely undetectable by an officer.”

After reading K9 Titan’s behavior, Sergeant Ball was able to locate the suspect hiding under a car and arrest him without any use of force or harm to anyone involved.

After K9 Titan’s heroic actions he was, of course, rewarded with his favorite treat – a roast beef sandwich.