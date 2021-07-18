Lorain police asking for help to identify suspect in gas station shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are asking for the public to help them identify the man who they say is a person of interest in a gas station shooting.

Today around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the gas station at 2803 Broadway Ave. and Mercy Hospital for a report of a shooting.

A 23-year-old male had likely been shot in the 2803 Broadway Ave. gas station and had driven himself to Mercy hospital with life threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say he was flown by Lifeflight to a Cleveland area hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking to identify a man in a white sleeveless T-shirt (shown in the photo) who is a person of interest in this incident.

Anyone who can help should contact Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.