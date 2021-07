LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are asking for help with the investigation into a homicide that happened on Friday.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2300 block of Apple Avenue for an unresponsive man.

Officers arrived and located a 29-year-old Lorain resident dead in the street, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Jeremy Gray at 440-204-2105.