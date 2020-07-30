LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the of brutal attack an elderly man inside his home.
According to the department, Jonathan Quillen, 22, is accused of breaking into Oscar Lang’s home and beating the 78-year-old with a pair of binoculars. He reportedly demanded money from the Vietnam veteran before running away.
Lang suffered severe facial injuries and a fractured eye socket.
The suspect is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He had been arrested on an unrelated weapons charge during a traffic stop on Monday.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Demanding federal COVID-19 safety aid, teachers threaten strikes
- Ohio House picks GOP ex-justice to replace ousted leader Rep. Larry Householder
- President Trump provides update on nation’s response to coronavirus pandemic
- Lorain police arrest suspect accused of brutal assault on 78-year-old veteran
- Congress honors crew of U.S.S. Indianapolis