Lorain police arrest juvenile in connection to shooting that killed 21-year-old man

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found dead behind some houses on Wednesday.

According to the department, the man’s death is linked to a shooting that happened the day before. He has since been identified as Dimehz Phillips, who had been previously listed as missing by his family.

Officers learned during questioning that Phillips was with two friends when shots were fired in their direction by unknown suspects just before 9 p.m. The others were not hurt.

A juvenile male has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been taken to the Lorain County Detention facility. The suspected weapon used was also recovered.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Chris Colon at 440-204-2105.