Lorain police: 2 in custody, 2 at large for kidnapping, assault of 31-year-old woman

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police have arrested two people accused of assaulting a woman and locking her in the trunk of her vehicle. Two other suspects remain at large.

According to authorities, the 31-year-old woman was lured to the 1200 block of West 19th Street around 2 a.m. on March 29.

When she arrived, she was confronted by two women and a man. She was forced out of her vehicle. assaulted with a weapon and then locked in her trunk.

The suspects drove the victim’s car to a residence and took her inside the home blind-folded. They assaulted her again and threatened her life. She sustained serious injuries during the incident.

The kidnapping lasted over six hours before the suspects released her.

Lorain police have identified four suspects involved in the kidnapping. Two of them — Horentica Nava, 42, and Luis Rivera, 22 — have been arrested. Karimaire Fonseca, 29, and Dennis Teart, 39, remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105.