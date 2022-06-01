LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County Metroparks announced Wednesday morning that an area where a teen drowned Tuesday is closed indefinitely.

A 15-year-old boy went under at Lakeview Beach on Lake Erie in Lorain and didn’t resurface Tuesday evening. Another person, a 21-year-old man, swam out to help the teen. He also went under and hasn’t been found. The body of the teen was recovered.

The Coast Guard returned to the water Wednesday morning to search for the missing 21-year-old.

Lorain County Metroparks says Lakeview Park will be closed until further notice.