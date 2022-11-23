ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain officer-involved shooting has been ruled justified by county prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson.

The issue presented to Tomlinson, explained in a Nov. 22 evaluation seen below, was to determine whether Lorain police officer Kyle Shawver used excessive or unreasonable force in the shooting of Charles White in July.

“I find that he did not,” Tomlinson said.

Police were attempting to serve arrest warrants for felonious assault and aggravated menacing at a West 20th Street home on July 30 when police say White then hid in a tent in the basement.

Officer Shawver and his K-9 Rye were called into the home to clear the basement. That’s when White was allegedly observed to repeatedly stab K-9 Rye then thrust the knife at Officer Shawver when the officer attempted to step in and stop the attack, police say.

The evaluation said that in order to protect himself and other officers at the scene, Officer Shawver fired his weapon five times killing White instantly.

Tomlinson also added that when White was shot by Shawver, White allegedly attempted to stab Shawver while also trying to gain his feet and allegedly continue the assault. Due to debris nearly covering the basement floor, Shawver had no room to retreat making the shooting reasonable and necessary at that time, the evaluation said.

Read the full evaluation here: