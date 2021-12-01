Lorain man wanted for killing Yorkie

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted on felony charges of cruelty to a companion animal.

Police say there are warrants for William F. Schramm’s arrest.

Courtesy: Lorain Police Department

This follows an incident on Nov. 29 in which a 5-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Sophia was severely injured and killed.

Schramm is being charged under Goddard’s Law.

If you have any information about Schramm, call (440)204-2105.

FOX 8 has requested the police report.

